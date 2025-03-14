Syria FM says ready to 'reinforce' cooperation with Iraq against IS

The interim government in Syria is ready to "reinforce" cooperation with Iraq in the fight against the Islamic State group, visiting Foreign Minister Assaad al-Shaibani said Friday.



"Security is a shared responsibility," Shaibani told a joint news conference with his Iraqi counterpart. "We are ready to reinforce cooperation with Iraq in the fight against Daesh (an Arabic acronym for IS) along the whole length of the border. Terrorism knows no borders."





AFP