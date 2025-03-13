Kurds say constitutional declaration does not reflect Syria's 'diversity'

Middle East News
13-03-2025 | 15:05
High views
LBCI
LBCI
Kurds say constitutional declaration does not reflect Syria's 'diversity'
Kurds say constitutional declaration does not reflect Syria's 'diversity'

The Kurdish-led administration in northeastern Syria criticized a constitutional declaration announced by the interim government in Damascus on Thursday, saying it does not reflect the country's diversity.

The declaration "contradicts the reality of Syria and its diversity" the administration said, adding that it "lacks the spirit of Syria's people and its various components from Kurds to Arabs, as well as Syriacs, Assyrians and other Syrian national components."


Middle East News

Kurds

Constitutional

Declaration

Syria

Diversity

