Syria FM says sanctions relief shows 'international will' to support country

Syria's foreign minister said on Tuesday that the lifting of sanctions on his country shows an "international will" to support his country, after EU countries agreed to end most of its sanctions.



In a press conference in Damascus alongside his Jordanian counterpart, Asaad al-Shaibani said that "lifting sanctions expresses the regional and international will to support Syria," adding that "the Syrian people today have a very important and historic opportunity to rebuild their country."



AFP