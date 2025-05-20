Syria FM says sanctions relief shows 'international will' to support country

Middle East News
20-05-2025 | 08:36
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Syria FM says sanctions relief shows &#39;international will&#39; to support country
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Syria FM says sanctions relief shows 'international will' to support country

Syria's foreign minister said on Tuesday that the lifting of sanctions on his country shows an "international will" to support his country, after EU countries agreed to end most of its sanctions.

In a press conference in Damascus alongside his Jordanian counterpart, Asaad al-Shaibani said that "lifting sanctions expresses the regional and international will to support Syria," adding that "the Syrian people today have a very important and historic opportunity to rebuild their country."

AFP

Middle East News

Syria

Sanctions

EU

Damascus

Asaad al-Shaibani

LBCI Next
Lebanon has 'more' to do on Hezbollah's disarmament, US envoy Morgan Ortagus says
EU agrees to lift all economic sanctions on Syria: Diplomats
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-05-13

Syria FM says US lifting of sanctions 'pivotal turning point'

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-03-10

Turkey will keep providing 'every kind of support' to Syria during unrest: Erdogan

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-05-01

Israel FM urges international community to protect Syria's Druze

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-04-08

Iran FM says 'a deal can be reached' if US shows goodwill

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
10:56

Rubio says Syria could be weeks away from 'full-scale civil war'

LBCI
Middle East News
10:25

Israel says 'external pressure will not divert' it after UK pauses trade talks

LBCI
World News
10:07

UK pauses trade negotiations with Israel, summons envoy over Gaza

LBCI
Middle East News
10:00

Sweden seeks EU sanctions targeting 'individual Israeli ministers'

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-17

UNIFIL's future at risk: US-Israeli pressure mounts for downsizing or complete withdrawal from Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:29

Rachaya and West Bekaa districts 2025 municipal election results published

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-04

70 municipalities and 187 mukhtars win unopposed in Mount Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-18

Early results emerge from Beirut, Bekaa, and Baalbek-Hermel municipal elections

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-06

LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-23

LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
World News
04:01

WHO assembly adopts pandemic agreement

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Master plan for Beirut Port: Grain silos' fate uncertain as reconstruction talks move forward

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Disarming Palestinian factions in Lebanon: Palestinian President set to arrive in Beirut on May 21

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:29

Rachaya and West Bekaa districts 2025 municipal election results published

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:13

Drone strike kills one, injures three in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:43

Lebanon's Health Ministry says nine wounded in updated toll from airstrike on Mansouri

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:47

MP Elias Bou Saab, French Ambassador discuss reform laws and upcoming donor conference

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:15

Despite US pressure for hostage deal, Israel's Gaza offensive complicates talks

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More