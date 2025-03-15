Blast in Syria coastal city kills at least three people

Middle East News
15-03-2025 | 11:05
High views
A blast on Saturday in Syria's coastal city of Latakia killed at least three people and injured 12, state media reported, citing local authorities, with the cause still unclear.

"The blast in the Al-Rimal neighborhood of Latakia city has so far resulted in three deaths and 12 injured," state news agency SANA cited provincial authorities as saying, adding that "civil defense teams and residents are still searching for others injured and missing."

AFP
 

Middle East News

Syria

Latakia

Civil Defense

