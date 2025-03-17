Syria's new rulers face likely aid drop at EU conference

17-03-2025
Syria&#39;s new rulers face likely aid drop at EU conference
2min
Syria's new rulers face likely aid drop at EU conference

The interim government in Damascus will take part on Monday in a conference to gather aid pledges for Syria, facing the prospect of diminishing assistance as it struggles with humanitarian and security problems after the fall of Bashar al-Assad.

The annual conference has been hosted by the EU since 2017 - but took place without the government of Assad, who was shunned for his brutal actions in a civil war that began in 2011.

This year, however, the pledges at the Brussels gathering are expected to be lower than in previous years.

"This is a time of dire needs and challenges for Syria, as tragically evidenced by the recent wave of violence in coastal areas," EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said.

But she said it was also "a time of hope," citing an agreement struck on March 10 to integrate the Kurdish-led and U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces, which control much of Syria's northeast, into new state institutions.

Reuters

