US piles pressure on Yemen's Houthis with new airstrikes
Middle East News
17-03-2025 | 05:54
US piles pressure on Yemen's Houthis with new airstrikes
The United States carried out new airstrikes on Yemen on Monday, the Houthis' Al Masirah TV said, expanding the biggest U.S. military operation in the Middle East since President Donald Trump took office in January.
Responding to the Iran-aligned Houthi movement's threats to international shipping, the U.S. launched a new wave of airstrikes on Saturday. On Monday, the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah and Al Jawf governorate north of the capital Sanaa were targeted, Al Masirah said.
Reuters
World News
Middle East News
United States
Pressure
Yemen
Houthis
Airstrikes
