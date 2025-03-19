Israel government approves return of far right's Ben Gvir as minister: PM office

Middle East News
19-03-2025 | 04:10
High views
0min
Israel government approves return of far right's Ben Gvir as minister: PM office

The Israeli government has approved the return of firebrand politician Itamar Ben-Gvir as national security minister, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said Wednesday.

A statement said the government had "unanimously approved Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's proposal to reappoint" Ben Gvir, who resigned on January 19 to protest a Gaza ceasefire agreement reached with Hamas.

AFP

At least five hurt in Israeli strike on UN headquarters in central Gaza Strip: Reuters
Yemen's Houthis vow to expand their targets in Israel until Gaza war ends
