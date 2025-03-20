Iran's Khamenei says US strikes on Yemen 'a crime that must be stopped'

Middle East News
20-03-2025 | 06:23
High views
Iran's Khamenei says US strikes on Yemen 'a crime that must be stopped'

Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, said Thursday that recent deadly U.S. strikes on the Houthis in Yemen were a "crime that must be stopped."

"This attack on the people of Yemen, on Yemeni civilians, is also a crime that must be stopped," said Khamenei, according to a video published on his website.

AFP
 

Middle East News

Iran

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

US

Strikes

Houthis

Yemen

