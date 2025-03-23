15 million voted in Turkey's opposition primary: Istanbul City Hall

Middle East News
23-03-2025 | 15:45
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
15 million voted in Turkey&#39;s opposition primary: Istanbul City Hall
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
15 million voted in Turkey's opposition primary: Istanbul City Hall

Fifteen million people voted in Sunday's primary to choose a presidential candidate for Turkey's opposition CHP party, said the vote's organizers, Istanbul City Hall.

"Out of 15 million votes, 13,211,000 expressed their solidarity" with Ekrem Imamogu, the imprisoned opposition figure now suspended as Istanbul's mayor.

He was due to be named Sunday as the CHP's presidential candidate in the 2028 elections, they said.


AFP
 

Middle East News

Millions

Vote

Turkey

Opposition

Primary

Istanbul

City Hall

LBCI Next
Israeli airstrike kills Hamas political leader in southern Gaza: Hamas
US embassy in Israel warns Americans there to be on guard
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-03-19

Turkey detains Istanbul mayor, Erdogan's main rival

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-01

Suspicious money transfer unveiled: Man arrested in Beirut Airport after returning from Istanbul with $2.5 million

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-03-20

Detained Istanbul mayor appeals to Erdogan's party, judiciary

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-01-28

Turkey says it killed 15 Kurdish militants in Syria and Iraq

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
14:28

Iran condemns Israel's 'extensive military aggression' in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:05

Military buildup follows rocket attack: Will Israel widen its operations in Lebanon?

LBCI
Middle East News
13:07

Trump's offer of talks with Iran aims to avoid military action: US envoy

LBCI
World News
12:07

US-Ukraine talks in Riyadh started: Ukraine defense minister

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-20

Corruption probe: Lebanese ex-economy minister Amin Salam banned from travel over extortion and misuse of funds — the details

LBCI
World News
2025-02-22

France's Macron says will urge Trump not to make allies 'suffer' with tariffs

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-09

Defense Minister appoints Major General Hassan Audi to temporarily lead Lebanon's army

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-22

Israel will 'respond severely' to Lebanon rocket fire: Army chief says

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:11

LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-03-19

Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-10

Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:11

Israeli strike targets vehicle in South Lebanon's Aita al-Shaab

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:23

Speaker Nabih Berri to Asharq Al-Awsat: Israel is seeking talks leading to normalization

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:52

LBCI exclusive: Footage from inside Hawsh al-Sayyid Ali after Lebanese Army deployment

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:05

Military buildup follows rocket attack: Will Israel widen its operations in Lebanon?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:47

Hoda Chedid's final journey: A farewell filled with love and honor

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:50

Lebanon's Health Ministry reports one killed in Israeli airstrike on Aita al-Shaab in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:48

Lebanese Army says Israeli army escalates attacks on Lebanon, violates border

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:56

Sunday, March 30, declared first day of Eid al-Fitr by Sayyed Fadlallah

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More