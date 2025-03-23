Fifteen million people voted in Sunday's primary to choose a presidential candidate for Turkey's opposition CHP party, said the vote's organizers, Istanbul City Hall.



"Out of 15 million votes, 13,211,000 expressed their solidarity" with Ekrem Imamogu, the imprisoned opposition figure now suspended as Istanbul's mayor.



He was due to be named Sunday as the CHP's presidential candidate in the 2028 elections, they said.





AFP