News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
26
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
North
29
o
South
27
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
26
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
North
29
o
South
27
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
UN sanctions on Iran loom after vote to delay fails
Middle East News
27-09-2025 | 03:31
High views
Share
Share
2
min
UN sanctions on Iran loom after vote to delay fails
United Nations sanctions on Iran are set to be reimposed on Saturday, Britain's U.N. envoy said on Friday after a Russian and Chinese Security Council resolution to delay them failed, prompting Tehran to warn that the West bore responsibility for any consequences.
The decision to restore sanctions by Western powers is likely to exacerbate tensions with Tehran, which has already warned that the action would be met with a harsh response and open the door to escalation.
The Russian and Chinese push to delay the return of sanctions on Iran failed at the 15-member U.N. Security Council after only four countries supported their draft resolution.
"This council does not have the necessary assurance that there is a clear path to a swift diplomatic solution," Britain's envoy to the United Nations, Barbara Wood, said after the vote.
"This council fulfilled the necessary steps of the snapback process set out in resolution 2231, therefore U.N. sanctions targeting Iranian proliferation will be reimposed this weekend," she said.
Reuters
Middle East News
UN
Sanctions
Iran
Vote
Next
Iran president says US demanded handover of all enriched nuclear material
Iran summons envoys to UK, France, Germany for consultations: State media
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
09:18
UN Security Council to vote Friday on delaying return of Iran sanctions
Middle East News
09:18
UN Security Council to vote Friday on delaying return of Iran sanctions
0
World News
2025-09-18
UN Security Council to vote on Iran nuclear sanctions Friday: AFP
World News
2025-09-18
UN Security Council to vote on Iran nuclear sanctions Friday: AFP
0
World News
2025-09-20
Russia slams UN vote to re-impose Iran nuclear sanctions
World News
2025-09-20
Russia slams UN vote to re-impose Iran nuclear sanctions
0
Middle East News
2025-08-27
Europeans likely to initiate UN sanctions process on Iran on Thursday
Middle East News
2025-08-27
Europeans likely to initiate UN sanctions process on Iran on Thursday
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
05:04
Iran president says US demanded handover of all enriched nuclear material
Middle East News
05:04
Iran president says US demanded handover of all enriched nuclear material
0
Middle East News
02:59
Iran summons envoys to UK, France, Germany for consultations: State media
Middle East News
02:59
Iran summons envoys to UK, France, Germany for consultations: State media
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:13
Netanyahu's UN speech 'saturated with lies': Palestinian official
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:13
Netanyahu's UN speech 'saturated with lies': Palestinian official
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
US-led talks aim to shape Gaza plan ahead of Trump-Netanyahu meeting
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
US-led talks aim to shape Gaza plan ahead of Trump-Netanyahu meeting
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-06
Public Works Minister announces work at Qlayaat Airport to begin in early 2026
Lebanon News
2025-09-06
Public Works Minister announces work at Qlayaat Airport to begin in early 2026
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Child injured in Israeli airstrike near Jabal el Ahmar, health center reports
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Child injured in Israeli airstrike near Jabal el Ahmar, health center reports
0
World News
06:59
Ukraine's military chief says Russia's 2025 offensives have failed
World News
06:59
Ukraine's military chief says Russia's 2025 offensives have failed
0
World News
03:13
New Zealand will not recognize Palestinian state for now: FM
World News
03:13
New Zealand will not recognize Palestinian state for now: FM
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-31
LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes
Lebanon News
2025-08-31
LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-29
Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients
Lebanon News
2025-08-29
Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-28
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
Lebanon News
2025-08-28
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Middle East News
10:11
Netanyahu calls for direct negotiations between Israel and Lebanon towards peace
Middle East News
10:11
Netanyahu calls for direct negotiations between Israel and Lebanon towards peace
2
Lebanon News
08:26
Son of Lebanon's slain Hezbollah chief says his father's final days were filled with rage
Lebanon News
08:26
Son of Lebanon's slain Hezbollah chief says his father's final days were filled with rage
3
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
US Treasury delegation visits Lebanon amid political shifts; can new leadership fix its financial system?
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
US Treasury delegation visits Lebanon amid political shifts; can new leadership fix its financial system?
4
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Raoucheh Rock illuminated without approval: The backstory of Hezbollah and the government
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Raoucheh Rock illuminated without approval: The backstory of Hezbollah and the government
5
Lebanon News
09:26
Deadly clashes erupt between Lebanese Army and wanted gunmen in Baalbek
Lebanon News
09:26
Deadly clashes erupt between Lebanese Army and wanted gunmen in Baalbek
6
Lebanon News
07:18
Riad Salameh expected to post reduced bail and leave hospital
Lebanon News
07:18
Riad Salameh expected to post reduced bail and leave hospital
7
Lebanon News
06:34
Sources tell LBCI: Lebanon’s prime minister to meet key ministers ahead of full cabinet review
Lebanon News
06:34
Sources tell LBCI: Lebanon’s prime minister to meet key ministers ahead of full cabinet review
8
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Law amendments stalls: Lebanon's 2026 elections hang in the balance—Latest details
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Law amendments stalls: Lebanon's 2026 elections hang in the balance—Latest details
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More