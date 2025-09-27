UN sanctions on Iran loom after vote to delay fails

Middle East News
27-09-2025 | 03:31
High views
2min
United Nations sanctions on Iran are set to be reimposed on Saturday, Britain's U.N. envoy said on Friday after a Russian and Chinese Security Council resolution to delay them failed, prompting Tehran to warn that the West bore responsibility for any consequences.

The decision to restore sanctions by Western powers is likely to exacerbate tensions with Tehran, which has already warned that the action would be met with a harsh response and open the door to escalation.

The Russian and Chinese push to delay the return of sanctions on Iran failed at the 15-member U.N. Security Council after only four countries supported their draft resolution.

"This council does not have the necessary assurance that there is a clear path to a swift diplomatic solution," Britain's envoy to the United Nations, Barbara Wood, said after the vote.

"This council fulfilled the necessary steps of the snapback process set out in resolution 2231, therefore U.N. sanctions targeting Iranian proliferation will be reimposed this weekend," she said.

Reuters

Middle East News

UN

Sanctions

Iran

Vote

Iran president says US demanded handover of all enriched nuclear material
Iran summons envoys to UK, France, Germany for consultations: State media
