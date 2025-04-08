Israel's Netanyahu says 'military option inevitable' if US-Iran nuclear talks drag on

Middle East News
08-04-2025 | 12:16
High views
Israel's Netanyahu says 'military option inevitable' if US-Iran nuclear talks drag on
Israel's Netanyahu says 'military option inevitable' if US-Iran nuclear talks drag on

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Tuesday that "the military option" would become "inevitable" if talks between Washington and Tehran on Iran's nuclear program drag on.

"We agree that Iran will not have nuclear weapons," Netanyahu said in a video statement following a meeting with US President Donald Trump. 

"This can be done in an agreement, but only if... they go in, blow up (Iran's) facilities, dismantle all the equipment, under American supervision," he said, adding that if talks drag on, "then the military option becomes inevitable."


AFP
 

Middle East News

Israel

Netanyahu

Military

US

Iran

Nuclear

