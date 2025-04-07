Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa appointed Abdelkader Husrieh as the country's new central bank governor, according to a statement by the president's office, weeks after his predecessor tendered her resignation to allow for a new appointee.



Husrieh, who was previously a partner with international accounting firm EY in Syria, was sworn in by Sharaa.



Husrieh's appointment comes few weeks after Syrian central bank governor Maysaa Sabreen tendered her resignation less than three months after she was appointed to the post in a caretaker role.



Reuters