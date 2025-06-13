Netanyahu says Israel operation against Iran to 'continue as many days as it takes'

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel's attack on Iran would "continue for as many days as it takes" after Israel announced it had carried out strikes on Iranian nuclear and military sites.



"This operation will continue for as many days as it takes to remove this threat," Netanyahu said in a video statement, naming the operation "Rising Lion."



"We struck at the heart of Iran's nuclear enrichment program. We targeted Iran's main enrichment facility at Natanz... We also struck at the heart of Iran's ballistic missile program," he said, adding that Israel had also hit Iranian nuclear scientists "working on the Iranian bomb."



AFP



