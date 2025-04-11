Netanyahu vows to bring back the hostages in Passover message

Middle East News
11-04-2025 | 05:34
High views
Netanyahu vows to bring back the hostages in Passover message
Netanyahu vows to bring back the hostages in Passover message

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday reiterated his pledge to bring back the hostages still held in Gaza in a message marking the Jewish Passover holiday.

His comments came after U.S. President Donald Trump suggested progress in hostage release talks, telling a cabinet meeting on Thursday that “we’re getting close to getting them back.”

In a video message for Passover -- a holiday celebrating the biblical liberation of the Israelites from slavery in Egypt -- Netanyahu said, “For many families, there will be empty chairs.”

“Together we will return our hostages, together we will defeat our enemies, together we will embrace our wounded, and together we will bow our heads in memory of our fallen,” he added.

AFP
 

Middle East News

Israel

Prime Minister

Hostages

Passover

Benjamin Netanyahu

