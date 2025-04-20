First wheat shipment arrives at Latakia port since fall of Assad regime: SANA

Middle East News
20-04-2025 | 07:52
High views
First wheat shipment arrives at Latakia port since fall of Assad regime: SANA
First wheat shipment arrives at Latakia port since fall of Assad regime: SANA

Syria's state news agency SANA reported Sunday the arrival of the first wheat shipment at the Latakia port since the Assad regime's fall.  

Middle East News

Wheat

Shipment

Latakia

Port

Bashar al-Assad

Regime

Syria

SANA

