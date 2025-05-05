Yemen's Houthis announce campaign targeting Israeli airports

Middle East News
05-05-2025 | 10:48
Yemen&#39;s Houthis announce campaign targeting Israeli airports
Yemen's Houthis announce campaign targeting Israeli airports

Yemen's Houthi rebels said late on Sunday they would impose a "comprehensive" aerial blockade on Israel by repeatedly targeting its airports in response to Israel expanding its operations in Gaza.

The Iran-aligned Houthis claimed responsibility for a missile strike on Sunday that hit near Israel's Ben Gurion Airport, the latest in a string of attacks, saying they are acting in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to retaliate.

Reuters

Middle East News

Yemen

Houthis

Israel

Attacks

