Yemen's Houthi rebels said late on Sunday they would impose a "comprehensive" aerial blockade on Israel by repeatedly targeting its airports in response to Israel expanding its operations in Gaza.



The Iran-aligned Houthis claimed responsibility for a missile strike on Sunday that hit near Israel's Ben Gurion Airport, the latest in a string of attacks, saying they are acting in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza.



Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to retaliate.



Reuters