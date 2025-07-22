Iran says reimposing UN sanctions would complicate nuclear standoff

Middle East News
22-07-2025 | 04:38
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Iran says reimposing UN sanctions would complicate nuclear standoff
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Iran says reimposing UN sanctions would complicate nuclear standoff

Reimposing international sanctions on Iran would make the "situation" over its nuclear program more complex, state media quoted Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi as saying on Tuesday.

He was speaking ahead of a meeting on Friday with three European states known as the E3 - Britain, France, and Germany.

The E3 has said that if no progress is reached by the end of August over Iran's nuclear programme, they will invoke a "snapback" mechanism. This process would reimpose U.N. sanctions on Tehran that were lifted under a 2015 deal in return for restrictions on Iran's nuclear program.

Reuters

Middle East News

Sanctions

Iran

Nuclear Program

LBCI Next
UN says Israeli military killed over 1,000 seeking Gaza aid since late May
Top Catholic cleric back from Gaza says humanitarian situation 'morally unacceptable'
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-07-14

Iran says it will respond to re-imposition of UN sanctions

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-05-12

Iran warns Europeans that reimposing sanctions could have irreversible consequences

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-07-12

Iran says cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog 'will take on a new form'

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-06-20

IAEA chief warns strike on Iran's Bushehr plant would create nuclear disaster

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
08:08

Syria probe says identified 298 suspects in March violence

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:53

UN says Israeli military killed over 1,000 seeking Gaza aid since late May

LBCI
World News
04:23

Top Catholic cleric back from Gaza says humanitarian situation 'morally unacceptable'

LBCI
Middle East News
04:09

Heatwave hits water, electricity supplies across much of Iran

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:26

Samy Gemayel: Lebanon takes major step toward sovereignty and reform

LBCI
World News
2025-06-17

North Korea will help Russia rebuild Kursk after Ukrainian incursion, Kim tells Putin ally

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-05

In crisis-hit Lebanon, fashion education and Elie Saab partnership fuel hope for a brighter future

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:26

MP George Bouchikian denies fleeing Lebanon ahead of immunity lift request

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:57

Tom Barrack’s mission in limbo: US envoy urges Lebanon to act on Hezbollah arms

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:26

Samy Gemayel: Lebanon takes major step toward sovereignty and reform

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:26

Walid Jumblatt meets Tom Barrack and US Ambassador to discuss regional developments

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:21

Tom Barrack: The United States will never abandon Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:54

Amid clashes in Syria, Israel declares border military zone and erects new wall

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:15

Lebanon’s tobacco body emerges as major source of state revenue — A model for other state institutions?

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:14

Speaker Berri convenes joint parliamentary meeting to address lifting immunity from MP Bouchikian and launch telecom probe

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More