Iran says reimposing UN sanctions would complicate nuclear standoff

Reimposing international sanctions on Iran would make the "situation" over its nuclear program more complex, state media quoted Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi as saying on Tuesday.



He was speaking ahead of a meeting on Friday with three European states known as the E3 - Britain, France, and Germany.



The E3 has said that if no progress is reached by the end of August over Iran's nuclear programme, they will invoke a "snapback" mechanism. This process would reimpose U.N. sanctions on Tehran that were lifted under a 2015 deal in return for restrictions on Iran's nuclear program.



