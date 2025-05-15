Israeli army says intercepts missile from Yemen after air raid sirens sound

Middle East News
15-05-2025 | 14:35
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Israeli army says intercepts missile from Yemen after air raid sirens sound
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Israeli army says intercepts missile from Yemen after air raid sirens sound

The Israeli military said it intercepted a missile launched from Yemen on Thursday, shortly after air raid sirens sounded in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv, according to AFP journalists.

"Following the sirens that sounded a short while ago in several areas in Israel, a missile that was launched from Yemen was intercepted," a military statement said.


AFP
 

Middle East News

Israeli

Army

Missile

Yemen

Raid

Sirens

LBCI Next
Trump says 'getting close' to Iran nuclear deal
Former Gaza hostages urge Netanyahu, Trump to reach deal for release of all captives
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-03-30

Israel's army says sirens activated in several areas after projectile fired from Yemen

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-03-20

Air raid sirens sound in Jerusalem: AFP journalists

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-05-09

Israeli army says intercepted missile launched from Yemen

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-05-02

Israeli army says it intercepted missile fired from Yemen

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
14:19

UAE keen to work with US on regional peace, president tells Trump

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Trump ends Syria sanctions: What it could mean for Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:47

Ceasefire or escalation? Trump’s peace plan meets Israeli resistance

LBCI
Middle East News
09:34

Iranian official says Tehran has not received any new US proposal on nuclear dispute

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-04-23

Germany, France, Britain urge Israel to allow aid into Gaza

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:47

Ceasefire or escalation? Trump’s peace plan meets Israeli resistance

LBCI
Middle East News
14:35

Israeli army says intercepts missile from Yemen after air raid sirens sound

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:05

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:05

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-06

LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-23

LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-03-19

Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:05

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:39

Tripoli district 2025 municipal election results released

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:56

Lebanese Parliament passes law to toughen penalties for celebratory gunfire

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:22

Lebanon’s Finance Minister prepares for IMF visit, says reforms key to restoring international confidence

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Trump ends Syria sanctions: What it could mean for Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:44

Israel strikes car on Arnoun–Yohmor al-Shaqif Road in South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
08:32

Trump lands in Abu Dhabi on last leg of Gulf tour

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:08

From six seats to full power: New law could reverse limit on expat voting in Lebanon's 2026 elections

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More