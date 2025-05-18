Syria sets deadline for 'small groups' to join Defense Ministry

Middle East News
18-05-2025 | 05:52
High views
Syria sets deadline for 'small groups' to join Defense Ministry

Syria's Defense Minister has called on small armed groups that have yet to merge with the security apparatus to do so within 10 days or face unspecified measures, in a bid to consolidate state authority six months after Bashar al-Assad was toppled.

A plethora of weapons outside government control has posed a challenge to interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa's efforts to establish control, as groups that both back him and oppose him remain armed.

In a statement late on Saturday, Syrian Defense Minister Murhaf Abu Qasra said "military units" had now been integrated into "a unified institutional framework", calling this an outstanding achievement.

"We stress the need for the remaining small military groups to join the ministry within a maximum period of 10 days from the date of this announcement, to complete the efforts of unification and organization," he said.

Reuters

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
