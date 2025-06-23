Syria president vows those involved in church attack will face justice

Syrian interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa vowed Monday that those involved in a suicide attack on a Damascus church a day earlier would face justice, calling for unity after the "heinous" attack.



"We promise... that we will work night and day, mobilizing all our specialized security agencies, to capture all those who participated in and planned this heinous crime and to bring them to justice," Sharaa said in a statement.



The attack "reminds us of the importance of solidarity and unity of the government and the people in facing all that threatens our nation's security and stability," he added.





AFP