Israel claims to have recovered 2,500 items from Syria linked to executed spy Eli Cohen

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said Sunday that around 2,500 documents, photographs, and personal effects linked to Mossad spy Eli Cohen had been recovered from Syria, where he worked undercover until his execution in 1965."In a complex covert operation by the Mossad, in cooperation with a strategic partner service, the official Syrian archive on Eli Cohen was brought to Israel. The trove contains thousands of items that had been kept under tight security by Syrian intelligence for decades," the office said in a statement.AFP