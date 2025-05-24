Erdogan tells Sharaa that Turkey welcomes lifting of sanctions on Syria

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa during talks in Istanbul on Saturday that Turkey welcomes the decisions by the United States and the European Union to lift sanctions on Syria, according to Erdogan's office.



In a statement posted on X, Erdogan also said that “Israel’s occupation and aggression on Syrian territory is unacceptable” and that Turkey will continue to oppose it in all international forums.



Reuters