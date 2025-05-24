Erdogan tells Sharaa that Turkey welcomes lifting of sanctions on Syria

24-05-2025 | 10:43
Erdogan tells Sharaa that Turkey welcomes lifting of sanctions on Syria
Erdogan tells Sharaa that Turkey welcomes lifting of sanctions on Syria

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa during talks in Istanbul on Saturday that Turkey welcomes the decisions by the United States and the European Union to lift sanctions on Syria, according to Erdogan's office.

In a statement posted on X, Erdogan also said that “Israel’s occupation and aggression on Syrian territory is unacceptable” and that Turkey will continue to oppose it in all international forums.

Reuters

