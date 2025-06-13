Iran confirms Israel killed Guards aerospace commander

Middle East News
13-06-2025 | 07:16
High views
Iran confirms Israel killed Guards aerospace commander
Iran confirms Israel killed Guards aerospace commander

Iran's Revolutionary Guards confirmed that its aerospace commander had been killed with fellow officers in an Israeli air strike on their command center on Friday.

"Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps aerospace force Major General Amirali Hajizadeh... along with a group of brave and dedicated fighters of this force, were martyred" in an Israeli attack on their command center, the Guards said in a statement.

AFP

Middle East News

Iran

Revolutionary Guards

Commander

Israel

Strike

