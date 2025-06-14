Iran names new Guards aerospace chief to replace one killed by Israel

14-06-2025 | 06:06
Iran names new Guards aerospace chief to replace one killed by Israel
Iran names new Guards aerospace chief to replace one killed by Israel

Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei appointed a new head of the Revolutionary Guards air arm on Saturday to replace the one killed by an Israeli strike.

In a decree, Khamenei named Majid Mousavi to replace Amirali Hajizadeh as commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps aerospace force.


AFP
 

