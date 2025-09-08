Shooting attack in east Jerusalem, injuries reported: Israel emergency service

Israel's emergency service said it received reports of more than a dozen people injured by gunfire Monday at a road junction in east Jerusalem, with police saying the assailants had been "neutralised."



"At 10:13 am (0713 GMT), reports were received... about approximately 15 injured, apparently from gunfire, at the Ramot Junction on Yigal Yadin Street in Jerusalem," a statement by Magen David Adom said. Police said preliminary reports indicated "several people were injured as a result of the shooting, and the terrorists were neutralised."



AFP