WHO chief says 'attacks on health' in Iran-Israel conflict 'appalling'

The WHO's leader on Thursday denounced attacks on health facilities in the Iran-Israel conflict as "appalling," urging all sides to protect hospital buildings, staff, and patients.



"The escalation of hostilities between Israel and Iran is putting health facilities and access to health care at risk. The reports on the attacks on health so far are appalling," World Health Organization director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on X.



AFP