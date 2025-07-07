Iran president says 'no problem' restarting nuclear talks with US

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said in an interview released on Monday that his country has "no problem" restarting nuclear talks with the United States, provided that trust can be reestablished between the two countries.



"We see no problem in re-entering the negotiations," Pezeshkian told U.S. media figure Tucker Carlson. "There is a condition ... for restarting the talks. How are we going to trust the United States again?"



AFP