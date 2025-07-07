Iran president says 'no problem' restarting nuclear talks with US

Middle East News
07-07-2025 | 09:19
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Iran president says &#39;no problem&#39; restarting nuclear talks with US
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Iran president says 'no problem' restarting nuclear talks with US

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said in an interview released on Monday that his country has "no problem" restarting nuclear talks with the United States, provided that trust can be reestablished between the two countries.

"We see no problem in re-entering the negotiations," Pezeshkian told U.S. media figure Tucker Carlson. "There is a condition ... for restarting the talks. How are we going to trust the United States again?"

AFP

Middle East News

Iran

President

Nuclear Talks

US

LBCI Next
Trump says there's a 'good chance' of Hamas hostage deal 'during the week'
No breakthrough as Trump-Netanyahu meeting nears, with aid and ceasefire terms stalling Gaza deal
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-06-17

Trump says he wants 'real deal' to end nuclear problem with Iran

LBCI
World News
2025-04-26

Iran's FM says 'differences' persist in nuclear talks with US

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-06-14

Iran says nuclear talks with US 'meaningless' after Israel attack

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-05-11

Iran says concluded 'difficult' round of nuclear talks with US

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
11:58

UK Foreign Secretary: British embassy in Tehran reopens after temporary closure

LBCI
Middle East News
11:16

US revokes foreign terrorist designation for Syria's HTS

LBCI
Middle East News
09:23

Yemen's Houthis claim Sunday attack on commercial ship in Red Sea

LBCI
Middle East News
08:58

Iran President says Israel attempted to assassinate him

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:29

US Envoy Barrack says Washington is here to support, not impose, following meeting with PM Salam

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:35

Samir Geagea rejects Lebanese leadership's response to US envoy, calls it 'unconstitutional'

LBCI
World News
2025-07-03

Merz urges EU to strike ‘quick, simple’ tariff deal with United States

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:38

Gaza truce talks end with 'no breakthrough,' to resume in evening: Palestinian official

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:11

Weapons, withdrawal, and a warning: US envoy’s high-stakes offer — will Lebanon seize the deal or face the unknown?

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:14

US Embassy in Beirut lifts departure order for staff families, travel advisory eased

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:45

US envoy Barrack from Baabda: I am grateful for Lebanon's response as there's a 'real' opportunity

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:02

Palestinian leadership scales back Beirut ambassador’s role, eyes further changes — the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:12

Israeli army claims strikes on Hezbollah sites in Bekaa and south Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:05

Lebanon’s response shows openness to tackle Hezbollah weapons issue, sources tell LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:56

In pictures: President Aoun meets US envoy Tom Barrack

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:51

Israeli incursion reported near Aita al-Shaab shortly after midnight, state media says

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More