Israel says foiled Iranian plot to attack citizens in Cyprus

Israel said Saturday that an Iranian plot to attack Israeli citizens in Cyprus had been foiled, as the war between the two arch-rivals raged for a ninth day.



Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar said on X that Iran's Revolutionary Guards "tried to carry out an attack on Israeli citizens in Cyprus," but "thanks to the activity of the Cypriot security authorities, in cooperation with Israeli security services, the terror attack was thwarted."



AFP







