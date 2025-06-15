News
Netanyahu vows to eliminate Iran's nuclear threat, warns of 'heavy price' for civilian deaths
Middle East News
15-06-2025 | 08:02
Netanyahu vows to eliminate Iran's nuclear threat, warns of 'heavy price' for civilian deaths
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel will achieve its war goals and remove the "nuclear threat" posed by Iran.
He also warned that Iran would "pay a heavy price" for killing civilians, including women and children.
Middle East News
Israel
Benjamin Netanyahu
Iran
Nuclear
