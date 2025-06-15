Netanyahu vows to eliminate Iran's nuclear threat, warns of 'heavy price' for civilian deaths

Middle East News
15-06-2025 | 08:02
High views
Netanyahu vows to eliminate Iran's nuclear threat, warns of 'heavy price' for civilian deaths
Netanyahu vows to eliminate Iran's nuclear threat, warns of 'heavy price' for civilian deaths

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel will achieve its war goals and remove the "nuclear threat" posed by Iran.
 
He also warned that Iran would "pay a heavy price" for killing civilians, including women and children.

Middle East News

Israel

Benjamin Netanyahu

Iran

Nuclear

Iran says mosques, metro stations, and schools to serve as shelters from Israel attacks
Israel's military says it struck over 80 targets in Tehran overnight
