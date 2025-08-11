Gaza government media office says 238 journalists killed since start of war: Al Jazeera

Israel-Gaza War Updates
11-08-2025 | 03:20
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Gaza government media office says 238 journalists killed since start of war: Al Jazeera
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Gaza government media office says 238 journalists killed since start of war: Al Jazeera

Al Jazeera reported on Monday that Gaza’s government media office announced that the number of journalists killed has risen to 238, following what it described as a massacre carried out by Israeli forces on Sunday.
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Journalists

Gaza

Israel

Attacks

LBCI Next
RSF blasts Al Jazeera journalist's 'acknowledged murder by Israeli army'
Norwegian FM condemns killing of Al Jazeera journalists in Gaza
LBCI Previous

Latest News

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Preparations underway: Gaza occupation plan slowed by recruitment shortfall and tunnel threats

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

New fortifications: Lebanese Army prepares weapons plan as Israel expands positions in South

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Deadliest Lebanese Army loss since October: Probe continues into munitions site explosion amid multiple theories

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

Widespread blackout hits Lebanon: Political disputes overshadow electricity crisis

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Preparations underway: Gaza occupation plan slowed by recruitment shortfall and tunnel threats

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:33

Norway sovereign fund drops investments in 11 Israeli companies

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:13

UK's Starmer 'gravely concerned' about targeting of journalists in Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:50

France's Macron condemns Israel's Gaza plan as path to 'permanent war'

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-06-16

Iran vows swift trials for suspected Israel collaborators

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-04

Moment of silence held at 6:07 PM to mark Beirut Port explosion anniversary

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-06-04

Iran's Khamenei says US 'cannot have a say' on uranium enrichment

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-06-26

Khamenei says Trump sought to 'minimize' impact of Iran attack on US base in Qatar

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
02:24

Israeli forces carry out large explosion in Khiam, South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:01

Lebanese Energy Minister orders probe into nationwide blackout

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:33

MP Samy Gemayel from the Grand Serail: Iran must respect Lebanon’s decisions, sovereignty, and interests

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:42

Iran reaffirms support for Lebanon's right to defend itself against Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:21

Lebanese Security Forces release statistics on domestic violence cases for July

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:22

Heavy rain and thunderstorms raise fears of flash floods in Hermel

LBCI
Middle East News
04:52

Head of Iran top security body heads to Iraq, Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:26

MP Firas Hamdan voices support for Aoun’s position on state monopoly of arms and post-war recovery

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More