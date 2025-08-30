Iran says eight arrested for suspected links to Israel's Mossad spy agency

Middle East News
30-08-2025 | 08:11
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Iran says eight arrested for suspected links to Israel&#39;s Mossad spy agency
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Iran says eight arrested for suspected links to Israel's Mossad spy agency

Iran's Revolutionary Guards said on Saturday they had arrested eight people suspected of trying to transmit the coordinates of sensitive sites and details about senior military figures to Israel's Mossad, Iranian state media reported.

They are accused of having provided the information to the Mossad spy agency during Israel's air war on Iran in June, when it attacked Iranian nuclear facilities and killed top military commanders as well as civilians in the worst blow to the Islamic Republic since the 1980s war with Iraq.

A Guards statement alleged that the suspects had received specialized training from Mossad via online platforms. It said they were apprehended in northeastern Iran before carrying out their plans, and that materials for making launchers, bombs, explosives and booby traps had been seized.

State media reported earlier this month that Iranian police had arrested as many as 21,000 "suspects" during the 12-day war with Israel, though they did not say what these people had been suspected of doing.

Security forces conducted a campaign of widespread arrests and also stepped up their street presence during the brief war that ended in a U.S.-brokered ceasefire.

Reuters

Middle East News

Iran

Revolutionary Guards

Arrest

Israel

Mossad

Palestinian Authority urges US to 'reverse' refusal of visas for UN meeting
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-06-21

22 arrested for links to Israeli spy services since start of conflict: Iranian media

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-06-15

Iran arrests two suspects linked to Israel's Mossad

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-06-24

Netanyahu says Israel has agreed to Trump's proposal for ceasefire with Iran

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-06-16

Iran says it hung convicted Mossad agent arrested in 2023

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
14:49

Palestinian Authority urges US to 'reverse' refusal of visas for UN meeting

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:29

Hamas says Gaza hostages face 'same risks' from Israeli offensive as its fighters

LBCI
World News
10:45

US to refuse visas to Palestinian officials at UN summit on state

LBCI
Middle East News
10:36

Israel targets Houthi chief of staff, defense minister in Sanaa

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-02

New normalization push could reshape the Middle East—with Syria and Lebanon on the radar

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-05-01

Oman FM says this week's Iran-US talks postponed for 'logistical' reasons

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-22

Israel claims Lebanese officer helped Hezbollah cover up UNIFIL killing

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-29

Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-28

US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-26

US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23

40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-17

President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Countdown begins: Army plan and Hezbollah stance heighten uncertainty ahead of Cabinet session

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Third phase of arms handover in Lebanon: Lebanese army enforces strict security measures

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:45

Lebanese PM urges Israel to show readiness for withdrawal, end daily violations

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:37

Lebanese Cabinet to review army’s weapons control plan Friday

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:19

Lebanese Army announces receiving Palestinian weapons from Borj El Brajneh camp

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:07

Lebanon’s prime minister praises progress in Palestinian arms handover

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:27

PM Salam tells LBCI: Lebanon remains committed to US paper’s objectives, will await Speaker Berri on dialogue proposal

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:07

Walid Jumblatt: Proposals for Lebanon are “Israeli dictates,” solution lies in dialogue

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More