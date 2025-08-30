News
Iran says eight arrested for suspected links to Israel's Mossad spy agency
Middle East News
30-08-2025 | 08:11
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Iran says eight arrested for suspected links to Israel's Mossad spy agency
Iran's Revolutionary Guards said on Saturday they had arrested eight people suspected of trying to transmit the coordinates of sensitive sites and details about senior military figures to Israel's Mossad, Iranian state media reported.
They are accused of having provided the information to the Mossad spy agency during Israel's air war on Iran in June, when it attacked Iranian nuclear facilities and killed top military commanders as well as civilians in the worst blow to the Islamic Republic since the 1980s war with Iraq.
A Guards statement alleged that the suspects had received specialized training from Mossad via online platforms. It said they were apprehended in northeastern Iran before carrying out their plans, and that materials for making launchers, bombs, explosives and booby traps had been seized.
State media reported earlier this month that Iranian police had arrested as many as 21,000 "suspects" during the 12-day war with Israel, though they did not say what these people had been suspected of doing.
Security forces conducted a campaign of widespread arrests and also stepped up their street presence during the brief war that ended in a U.S.-brokered ceasefire.
Reuters
Middle East News
Iran
Revolutionary Guards
Arrest
Israel
Mossad
Palestinian Authority urges US to 'reverse' refusal of visas for UN meeting
Previous
