Prosecutors charge ex-minister Bouchikian after parliament lifts immunity

Lebanon's top prosecutor, Judge Jamal al-Hajjar, has referred the preliminary investigation into former minister George Bouchikian to Mount Lebanon’s Public Prosecutor, Judge Sami Sader.



Based on al-Hajjar’s referral, Sader charged Bouchikian with bribery and illicit enrichment after parliament lifted his immunity. He is suspected of extorting factory owners and taking large sums of money in exchange for granting them work permits.



Bouchikian, currently in Canada, had, through his lawyer, expressed willingness to return and appear before the judiciary, but reportedly stalled, prompting prosecutors to press charges and move forward with legal action.