Prosecutors charge ex-minister Bouchikian after parliament lifts immunity

Lebanon News
27-08-2025 | 04:30
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Prosecutors charge ex-minister Bouchikian after parliament lifts immunity
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Prosecutors charge ex-minister Bouchikian after parliament lifts immunity

Lebanon's top prosecutor, Judge Jamal al-Hajjar, has referred the preliminary investigation into former minister George Bouchikian to Mount Lebanon’s Public Prosecutor, Judge Sami Sader.

Based on al-Hajjar’s referral, Sader charged Bouchikian with bribery and illicit enrichment after parliament lifted his immunity. He is suspected of extorting factory owners and taking large sums of money in exchange for granting them work permits.

Bouchikian, currently in Canada, had, through his lawyer, expressed willingness to return and appear before the judiciary, but reportedly stalled, prompting prosecutors to press charges and move forward with legal action.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Jamal al-Hajjar

George Bouchikian

Mount Lebanon

Sami Sader

LBCI Next
US envoy Tom Barrack cancels visit to south Lebanon’s Khiam
Residents in south Lebanon’s Khiam protest US envoy’s visit
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-23

Parliament lifts immunity of MP George Bouchikian with 99 votes in favor

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-11

Parliament prepares immunity vote: Will political shield protect MP George Bouchikian?

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-11

Lebanese Parliament forms subcommittee to review immunity lift request for MP George Bouchikian

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-21

MP George Bouchikian denies fleeing Lebanon ahead of immunity lift request

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:30

Lebanon's summer tourism season shows positive results: Beirut's occupancy rate reaches 90%

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:48

Speaker Berri: Lebanon faces new complications after US delegation visit

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:41

US envoy Tom Barrack cancels visit to south Lebanon’s Khiam

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:34

Residents in south Lebanon’s Khiam protest US envoy’s visit

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
08:02

Turkey says Netanyahu's remarks on Armenian genocide bid to distract from Gaza

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-19

Tom Barrack meets Lebanese leaders as US-Lebanon talks stall on Hezbollah arms

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-21

Lebanese Parliament Committee secures $40 million for road expansions along Jounieh Highway

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Tom Barrack and the press: US envoy's words ignite debate over diplomatic etiquette

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-26

US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23

40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-17

President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:54

Lebanese Presidency apologizes after US envoy’s remarks spark backlash

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Between style and statecraft: US envoy Morgan Ortagus lives Beirut life

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Tom Barrack and the press: US envoy's words ignite debate over diplomatic etiquette

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Negotiations await US envoy's decision: Hezbollah disarmament remains a priority for Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:41

US envoy Tom Barrack cancels visit to south Lebanon’s Khiam

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:21

Drone drops leaflets over southern towns warning against Hezbollah-linked figures — state media

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:34

Residents in south Lebanon’s Khiam protest US envoy’s visit

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:49

Exclusive state control over arms: The central message of US delegation's visit to Beirut—Key discussions

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More