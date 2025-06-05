News
Trump says discussed Geneva tariffs agreement with Chinese President
World News
05-06-2025 | 11:15
Trump says discussed Geneva tariffs agreement with Chinese President
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday that American and Chinese teams will meet soon, following a phone call with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the same day to discuss trade issues.
Trump wrote on social media, "The conversation focused almost entirely on trade. Nothing related to Russia and Ukraine or Iran was discussed," adding that the two leaders exchanged invitations to visit each other's countries.
Reuters
World News
Donald Trump
Tariffs
Geneva
Agreement
China
President
