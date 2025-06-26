Iran questions US credibility after Israeli strike, reaffirms right to peaceful nuclear energy

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei affirmed that, under the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), specifically Article IV, Iran has the full right to use nuclear energy for peaceful purposes.



He stressed that Iran is determined to uphold this right under all circumstances.



Baghaei pointed to what he described as “numerous contradictions within the U.S. bureaucracy and among its institutions.”



He said: “While they speak of diplomacy, they gave Israel the green light to attack Iran just two days before our scheduled meeting in Muscat.”



He then questioned, “Is there any room left to trust them? They speak about certain issues but act in a completely contradictory way. Today, they must be held accountable for this aggression.”



Baghaei added that, at this stage, there is nothing more to say about their contradictory statements on diplomacy or negotiations.



“What needs to be clarified now,” he said, “is whether they are truly serious about diplomacy — or if it’s just another tactic to create more problems in the region.”