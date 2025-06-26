Khamenei says Iran will 'never surrender' to US

Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Thursday that Iran would "never surrender" to the United States, in his first remarks since a ceasefire in the war with Israel took hold.



"The American president indicated in one of his statements that Iran must surrender. Surrender! It is no longer a question of enrichment, nor of the nuclear industry, but of the surrender of Iran," said Khamenei in a televised speech.



"Such an event (surrender) will never happen. It will never happen."



AFP