Iran's Khamenei says US 'cannot have a say' on uranium enrichment

Middle East News
04-06-2025 | 03:23
Iran's Khamenei says US 'cannot have a say' on uranium enrichment

Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, said Wednesday that the United States "cannot have a say" on Tehran's uranium enrichment in its nuclear program.

"Why are you interfering in whether Iran should have enrichment or not? You cannot have a say," said Khamenei, referring to the United States in a speech aired on state television.

