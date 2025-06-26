Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Thursday that "nothing significant" occurred to nuclear sites struck by the United States earlier this week, during a war with Israel.



"They attacked our nuclear facilities, which of course would merit criminal prosecution in international courts, but they did nothing significant," Khamenei said in a televised speech aired by state TV.



Referring to U.S. President Donald Trump, who had claimed to have "obliterated" Iran's nuclear program, Khamenei said that he "exaggerated events in unusual ways, and it turned out that he needed this exaggeration -- anyone who has heard these words has understood that there is another truth behind these words."



AFP