Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Thursday threatened to carry out more strikes on U.S. bases in the region if Iran came under another attack by the United States.



"The Islamic republic has access to important U.S. bases in the region and can act against them whenever it deems it necessary," said Khamenei in a video message aired by state TV.



"It can happen again in the future; if an attack occurs, the cost to the enemy and the aggressor will certainly be high."



AFP