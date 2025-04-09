Gaza rescuers say 20 killed in Israel strike on residential block

Israel-Gaza War Updates
09-04-2025 | 05:29
High views
0min
Gaza rescuers say 20 killed in Israel strike on residential block

Gaza's civil defense agency said an Israeli strike on a residential building in the Shujaiya area of Gaza City killed at least 20 people on Wednesday, as the military said they were looking into the attack.

The agency's spokesman, Mahmud Bassal, said the strike resulted in "20 martyrs and more than 40 injured," and the search for bodies in the rubble was ongoing.

AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Gaza

Rescuers

Israel

Strike

Israel army says targeted 'senior Hamas' militant in strike that hit Gaza block
Indonesia ready to shelter Palestinians impacted by war in Gaza
