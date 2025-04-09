News
Gaza rescuers say 20 killed in Israel strike on residential block
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09-04-2025 | 05:29
Gaza rescuers say 20 killed in Israel strike on residential block
Gaza's civil defense agency said an Israeli strike on a residential building in the Shujaiya area of Gaza City killed at least 20 people on Wednesday, as the military said they were looking into the attack.
The agency's spokesman, Mahmud Bassal, said the strike resulted in "20 martyrs and more than 40 injured," and the search for bodies in the rubble was ongoing.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Gaza
Rescuers
Israel
Strike
Next
Israel army says targeted 'senior Hamas' militant in strike that hit Gaza block
Indonesia ready to shelter Palestinians impacted by war in Gaza
Previous
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-04-02
Gaza rescuers say 15 killed in Israeli strikes on two homes
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-04-02
Gaza rescuers say 15 killed in Israeli strikes on two homes
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-03-11
Gaza rescuers say Israeli air strike kills four in Gaza City: AFP
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-03-11
Gaza rescuers say Israeli air strike kills four in Gaza City: AFP
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-04-04
Gaza rescuers say at least 30 killed by Israel fire since dawn
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-04-04
Gaza rescuers say at least 30 killed by Israel fire since dawn
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-16
Gaza rescuers say 73 killed in Israeli strikes since ceasefire deal announced
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-16
Gaza rescuers say 73 killed in Israeli strikes since ceasefire deal announced
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:07
Israel army says targeted 'senior Hamas' militant in strike that hit Gaza block
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:07
Israel army says targeted 'senior Hamas' militant in strike that hit Gaza block
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:29
Indonesia ready to shelter Palestinians impacted by war in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:29
Indonesia ready to shelter Palestinians impacted by war in Gaza
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Tense Washington visit: No wins for Netanyahu as Trump backs talks with Iran, warms to Turkey
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Tense Washington visit: No wins for Netanyahu as Trump backs talks with Iran, warms to Turkey
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:55
Macron says Gaza aid resumption top priority as situation 'intolerable'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:55
Macron says Gaza aid resumption top priority as situation 'intolerable'
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-22
On LBCI, Egypt’s ambassador Alaa Moussa says Arab states show stronger commitment to Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-02-22
On LBCI, Egypt’s ambassador Alaa Moussa says Arab states show stronger commitment to Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-27
Who is Karim Souaid? Lebanon’s new central bank governor with major financial challenges ahead
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-27
Who is Karim Souaid? Lebanon’s new central bank governor with major financial challenges ahead
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Sources to LBCI: Lebanon's PM Nawaf Salam to visit Syria next week with Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Defense, and Interior
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Sources to LBCI: Lebanon's PM Nawaf Salam to visit Syria next week with Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Defense, and Interior
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
0
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
1
Lebanon News
10:13
Lebanese President appoints Rawaa Harati as member of Lebanon's IMF negotiation committee
Lebanon News
10:13
Lebanese President appoints Rawaa Harati as member of Lebanon's IMF negotiation committee
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:04
Ceasefire in place: Monitoring committee tracks compliance to Resolution 1701 by reporting to Lebanon, Israel
News Bulletin Reports
13:04
Ceasefire in place: Monitoring committee tracks compliance to Resolution 1701 by reporting to Lebanon, Israel
3
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Time is running out: Lebanon faces IMF deadline to approve financial reform laws
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Time is running out: Lebanon faces IMF deadline to approve financial reform laws
4
Lebanon News
03:18
Facing calls to disarm, Hezbollah ready to discuss weapons if Israel withdraws: Senior official
Lebanon News
03:18
Facing calls to disarm, Hezbollah ready to discuss weapons if Israel withdraws: Senior official
5
Lebanon News
09:47
Lebanon judge paves way for indictment of ex-central bank chief Salameh
Lebanon News
09:47
Lebanon judge paves way for indictment of ex-central bank chief Salameh
6
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Tense Washington visit: No wins for Netanyahu as Trump backs talks with Iran, warms to Turkey
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Tense Washington visit: No wins for Netanyahu as Trump backs talks with Iran, warms to Turkey
7
Lebanon News
04:06
Former MP Amal Abou Zeid to LBCI: FPM open to all sides, warns internal clashes would endanger national security
Lebanon News
04:06
Former MP Amal Abou Zeid to LBCI: FPM open to all sides, warns internal clashes would endanger national security
8
Lebanon News
03:51
Israeli drone flies at low altitude over Sidon, South Lebanon: NNA
Lebanon News
03:51
Israeli drone flies at low altitude over Sidon, South Lebanon: NNA
