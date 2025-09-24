Iran, European powers struggle to reach deal over return of UN sanctions

24-09-2025 | 01:50
Iran, European powers struggle to reach deal over return of UN sanctions
Iran, European powers struggle to reach deal over return of UN sanctions

Iran and European powers remained at loggerheads on Tuesday to strike a last-ditch deal to avert the re=imposition of U.N. sanctions before a September 27 deadline, but both sides left the door open for further talks.

The foreign ministers of France, Britain and Germany - the so-called E3 - along with the EU's foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas held talks with their Iranian counterpart on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly.

"Diplomacy has a chance. The deadlines are running, and let's see. We need to see some real action also on the Iranian side," Kallas told reporters.

On August 28, the E3 launched a 30-day process to re-impose U.N. sanctions, which ends on September 27, accusing Tehran of failing to abide by a 2015 deal with world powers aimed at preventing it from developing a nuclear weapon.

The European powers have offered to delay reinstating sanctions for up to six months to allow space for talks on a long-term deal if Iran restores access for U.N. nuclear inspectors, addresses concerns about its stock of enriched uranium, and engages in talks with the United States.



Reuters 
 

Middle East News

Iran

European

Struggle

Deal

UN

Sanctions

