Iran, European powers struggle to reach deal over return of UN sanctions

Iran and European powers remained at loggerheads on Tuesday to strike a last-ditch deal to avert the re=imposition of U.N. sanctions before a September 27 deadline, but both sides left the door open for further talks.



The foreign ministers of France, Britain and Germany - the so-called E3 - along with the EU's foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas held talks with their Iranian counterpart on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly.



"Diplomacy has a chance. The deadlines are running, and let's see. We need to see some real action also on the Iranian side," Kallas told reporters.



On August 28, the E3 launched a 30-day process to re-impose U.N. sanctions, which ends on September 27, accusing Tehran of failing to abide by a 2015 deal with world powers aimed at preventing it from developing a nuclear weapon.



The European powers have offered to delay reinstating sanctions for up to six months to allow space for talks on a long-term deal if Iran restores access for U.N. nuclear inspectors, addresses concerns about its stock of enriched uranium, and engages in talks with the United States.







Reuters