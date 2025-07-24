Attackers fire on ship in Red Sea near Yemen, security firm reports

Unidentified people in a wooden boat fired on a Comoros-flagged livestock carrier on Thursday in the Red Sea near Yemen, British maritime security firm Ambrey said.The security firm advised vessels not to transit east of the Hanish Islands, 30 nautical miles to the northwest of Mocha, a port city on Yemen's Red Sea coast, and to maintain a safe distance from small boat activity.Ambrey added that the vessel, travelling from Bosaso, Somalia, to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, reported having received instructions to proceed to Mocha. It did not make clear who had given the instructions.Reuters