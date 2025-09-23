News
Qatar's emir says Israel's strike on Doha was attempt to derail Gaza ceasefire talks
23-09-2025 | 14:19
High views
Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani said on Tuesday an Israeli attack earlier this month that targeted the political leaders of Hamas in Doha was an attempt by Israel to derail the Gaza ceasefire negotiations.
The emir was addressing the U.N. General Assembly in New York.
Reuters
