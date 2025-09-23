Qatar's emir says Israel's strike on Doha was attempt to derail Gaza ceasefire talks

23-09-2025 | 14:19
Qatar&#39;s emir says Israel&#39;s strike on Doha was attempt to derail Gaza ceasefire talks
Qatar's emir says Israel's strike on Doha was attempt to derail Gaza ceasefire talks

Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani said on Tuesday an Israeli attack earlier this month that targeted the political leaders of Hamas in Doha was an attempt by Israel to derail the Gaza ceasefire negotiations.

The emir was addressing the U.N. General Assembly in New York.



Reuters
 

Ship reports explosion near Yemen: British maritime authority
Axios: Trump to present Arab leaders with US proposal to end Gaza war
