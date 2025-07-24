News
France to recognise Palestinian state in September, Macron says
World News
24-07-2025 | 15:59
High views
Share
Share
0
min
France to recognise Palestinian state in September, Macron says
France will recognise a Palestinian state at the United Nations General Assembly in September, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday, adding that he hoped it would help bring peace to the region.
Macron, who announced the decision on X, published a letter sent to Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas confirming France's intention to become the first major Western power to recognise a Palestinian state.
Reuters
