Syrian soldier killed in clashes between government forces and SDF in Aleppo

Middle East News
12-08-2025 | 07:32
Syrian soldier killed in clashes between government forces and SDF in Aleppo
Syrian soldier killed in clashes between government forces and SDF in Aleppo

A Syrian soldier was killed in clashes between government forces and the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces in Aleppo, the Syrian state news agency reported on Tuesday.


Reuters
 

