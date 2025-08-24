Israeli strikes hit Yemeni capital of Sanaa: Houthi-affiliated al Masirah TV

24-08-2025 | 09:32
Israeli strikes hit Yemeni capital of Sanaa: Houthi-affiliated al Masirah TV
Israeli strikes hit Yemeni capital of Sanaa: Houthi-affiliated al Masirah TV

Israeli strikes on Sunday hit the Yemeni capital of Sanaa, the Houthi-affiliated al Masirah TV reported.

The strikes targeted an area near the presidential complex, and missile bases, residents told Reuters.


Reuters
 

