Israeli strikes hit Yemeni capital of Sanaa: Houthi-affiliated al Masirah TV
Middle East News
24-08-2025 | 09:33
Israeli strikes hit Yemeni capital of Sanaa: Houthi-affiliated al Masirah TV
Israeli strikes on Sunday hit the Yemeni capital of Sanaa, the Houthi-affiliated al Masirah TV reported.
The strikes targeted an area near the presidential complex, and missile bases, residents told Reuters.
Reuters
