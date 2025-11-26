EU will back Ukraine 'every step of way' until peace: von der Leyen

EU chief Ursula von der Leyen vowed Wednesday that Europe would keep supporting Ukraine and pressuring Russia until a "just and lasting peace," calling a revised U.S. plan a "starting point" to end the war.



"I want to be clear from the very outset: Europe will stand with Ukraine and support Ukraine every step of the way," von der Leyen told EU lawmakers.



"Yes, the situation is volatile. Yes, the situation is dangerous. But I believe there is also an opportunity here to make real progress," she said.





AFP