EU will back Ukraine 'every step of way' until peace: von der Leyen
World News
26-11-2025 | 04:18
EU will back Ukraine 'every step of way' until peace: von der Leyen
EU chief Ursula von der Leyen vowed Wednesday that Europe would keep supporting Ukraine and pressuring Russia until a "just and lasting peace," calling a revised U.S. plan a "starting point" to end the war.
"I want to be clear from the very outset: Europe will stand with Ukraine and support Ukraine every step of the way," von der Leyen told EU lawmakers.
"Yes, the situation is volatile. Yes, the situation is dangerous. But I believe there is also an opportunity here to make real progress," she said.
AFP
World News
EU
Ukraine
Peace
Ursula von der Leyen
Latest Ukraine draft deal 'significantly better' for Kyiv: Senior official to AFP
Previous
