Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Cabinet affirms elections on schedule, keeps army disarmament talks confidential, suspends Rissalat Association activities
Lebanon News
06-10-2025 | 12:40
Cabinet affirms elections on schedule, keeps army disarmament talks confidential, suspends Rissalat Association activities
Following the cabinet session, Information Minister Paul Morcos stated that “President Joseph Aoun and Prime Minister Nawaf Salam remain committed to holding parliamentary elections on schedule, but it is up to the parliament to select the appropriate electoral law.”
He emphasized that “any claims suggesting plans to postpone the elections are false.”
Morcos added that the cabinet reviewed the monthly report presented by the Army Commander on the nationwide plan to disarm armed groups.
He said the government decided to maintain the content of the army’s plan and keep related discussions confidential, with the army continuing to submit its monthly reports to the cabinet.
Regarding the “Raoucheh” incident, the minister noted that the cabinet decided to suspend the use of the flag and emblem by the Rissalat Association until investigations are completed.
Morcos also described President Aoun’s visit to New York as successful, contrary to circulating reports, and confirmed that the government welcomes President Trump’s initiative on Gaza.
