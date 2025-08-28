Iran vows response to 'unjustified and illegal' sanctions snapback

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Thursday Tehran would respond to a decision by France, Britain, and Germany to trigger mechanism reimposing U.N. sanctions under a moribund 2015 nuclear deal.



"The Islamic Republic of Iran will respond appropriately to this illegal and unjustified action by the three European countries, in order to protect and guarantee its national rights and interests," Araghchi told his French, British and German counterparts in a phone call, according to a statement from his ministry.



AFP