News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
24
o
Keserwan
27
o
Metn
27
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
North
28
o
South
26
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Special Episode
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
24
o
Keserwan
27
o
Metn
27
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
North
28
o
South
26
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Yemen's Houthis hold funeral for PM killed in Israeli strike
Middle East News
01-09-2025 | 10:21
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Yemen's Houthis hold funeral for PM killed in Israeli strike
Yemen's Houthi rebels held a funeral on Monday for their prime minister and 11 other senior officials killed in an Israeli airstrike that penetrated the group.
Twelve coffins draped in flags were displayed at Sanaa's Al-Shaab mosque, as masked gunmen patrolled the area and thousands of mourners flooded in.
Houthi Prime Minister Ahmed Ghaleb Nasser al-Rahawi, nine ministers, and two cabinet officials were killed as they attended a government meeting in the Sanaa area on Thursday.
It was the highest profile assassination to be announced in months of attacks by Israel during the Gaza war. The United States also waged an intense bombing campaign against Houthi targets from March to May this year.
On Sunday, the Houthis detained at least 11 United Nations workers as part of a round-up, prompting a protest from U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.
A Yemeni security source told AFP on Saturday that Houthi authorities had arrested dozens of people in Sanaa and other areas "on suspicion of collaborating with Israel."
The Houthis also fired a missile at an Israeli tanker in the Red Sea on Sunday, reprising a campaign they have waged throughout the Gaza war.
The missile landed close to the Liberian-flagged Scarlet Ray with a "loud bang," the UK Maritime Trade Operations monitoring agency said.
AFP
Middle East News
Sanaa
Yemen
Houthis
Israel
United States
Gaza
Next
Israel is committing genocide in Gaza, scholars' association says
Israeli army chief vows to target Hamas leaders abroad
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2025-08-30
Head of Yemen's Houthi government, some ministers killed in Israeli strike
Middle East News
2025-08-30
Head of Yemen's Houthi government, some ministers killed in Israeli strike
0
Middle East News
2025-08-24
Israeli strikes in Yemen's capital kill two: Houthis
Middle East News
2025-08-24
Israeli strikes in Yemen's capital kill two: Houthis
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-12
Israeli army claims strike killed Hezbollah member in Lebanon's south
Lebanon News
2025-07-12
Israeli army claims strike killed Hezbollah member in Lebanon's south
0
Middle East News
2025-07-22
Yemen's Houthis claim missile attack targeting Israeli airport
Middle East News
2025-07-22
Yemen's Houthis claim missile attack targeting Israeli airport
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:56
From South Lebanon to Bekaa: Israel’s plan to reconfigure border security
News Bulletin Reports
12:56
From South Lebanon to Bekaa: Israel’s plan to reconfigure border security
0
Middle East News
10:13
Putin says Russia and Iran maintain constant communication on Tehran’s nuclear program
Middle East News
10:13
Putin says Russia and Iran maintain constant communication on Tehran’s nuclear program
0
Middle East News
09:37
FM Araghchi says Iran, China, and Russia consider attempts to reimpose sanctions on Iran illegal
Middle East News
09:37
FM Araghchi says Iran, China, and Russia consider attempts to reimpose sanctions on Iran illegal
0
Middle East News
09:20
Turkey's Erdogan tells Iran's Pazeshkian that continuing nuclear talks useful
Middle East News
09:20
Turkey's Erdogan tells Iran's Pazeshkian that continuing nuclear talks useful
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2025-07-28
Yemen's Houthis release footage of missing crew from sunken Eternity C ship
Middle East News
2025-07-28
Yemen's Houthis release footage of missing crew from sunken Eternity C ship
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-06
Israeli airstrike targets vehicle in South Lebanon's Kfar Roummane
Lebanon News
2025-05-06
Israeli airstrike targets vehicle in South Lebanon's Kfar Roummane
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-31
Border on edge: Israeli strikes in South Lebanon raise escalation fears
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-31
Border on edge: Israeli strikes in South Lebanon raise escalation fears
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-30
Lebanese army dismantles Israeli surveillance device in Yaroun
Lebanon News
2025-08-30
Lebanese army dismantles Israeli surveillance device in Yaroun
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-31
LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes
Lebanon News
2025-08-31
LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-29
Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients
Lebanon News
2025-08-29
Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-28
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
Lebanon News
2025-08-28
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
03:30
Israeli army claims it killed Hezbollah member in Nabatieh — spokesperson
Lebanon News
03:30
Israeli army claims it killed Hezbollah member in Nabatieh — spokesperson
2
Lebanon News
07:11
France signals support for Lebanon with upcoming envoy visit and conferences
Lebanon News
07:11
France signals support for Lebanon with upcoming envoy visit and conferences
3
Lebanon News
04:36
Minister Makki unveils state reform drive under president’s sponsorship
Lebanon News
04:36
Minister Makki unveils state reform drive under president’s sponsorship
4
Lebanon Economy
05:31
Finance minister signs decree granting August bonus to military personnel
Lebanon Economy
05:31
Finance minister signs decree granting August bonus to military personnel
5
Lebanon News
09:51
PM Salam meets French and Egyptian envoys to discuss UNIFIL, army support, and reconstruction
Lebanon News
09:51
PM Salam meets French and Egyptian envoys to discuss UNIFIL, army support, and reconstruction
6
Lebanon News
04:58
Egyptian ambassador reaffirms Cairo’s support for Lebanon’s stability after Baabda meeting
Lebanon News
04:58
Egyptian ambassador reaffirms Cairo’s support for Lebanon’s stability after Baabda meeting
7
News Bulletin Reports
12:56
From South Lebanon to Bekaa: Israel’s plan to reconfigure border security
News Bulletin Reports
12:56
From South Lebanon to Bekaa: Israel’s plan to reconfigure border security
8
World News
03:17
Afghanistan earthquake death toll rises to 622
World News
03:17
Afghanistan earthquake death toll rises to 622
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More