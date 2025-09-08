Time is running out in talks between the U.N. nuclear watchdog and Iran on how to fully resume inspections in the Islamic Republic, the watchdog's chief Rafael Grossi said on Monday, adding that he hoped the discussions would conclude within days.



The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has not had access to Iran's key nuclear facilities since the United States and Israel bombed them in June. Iran passed a law after the attacks suspending cooperation with the IAEA and saying any inspections had to be approved by its Supreme National Security Council.



The IAEA and Iran are now in talks on the "modalities" of a full resumption of inspections, though Grossi says that does not alter Iran's duty to allow verification measures such as inspections as a party to the nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty.



"There is still time, but not much. Always enough when there is good faith and a clear sense of responsibility," Grossi said in a statement to a quarterly meeting of the IAEA's 35-nation Board of Governors.



"Progress has been made. It is my sincere hope that within the next few days it will be possible to come to a successful conclusion of these discussions in order to facilitate the resumption, the full resumption, of our indispensable work with Iran," he added.







Reuters