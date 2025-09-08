IAEA's Grossi to Iran: Not much time left in talks on inspections

Middle East News
08-09-2025 | 07:13
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
IAEA&#39;s Grossi to Iran: Not much time left in talks on inspections
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
IAEA's Grossi to Iran: Not much time left in talks on inspections

Time is running out in talks between the U.N. nuclear watchdog and Iran on how to fully resume inspections in the Islamic Republic, the watchdog's chief Rafael Grossi said on Monday, adding that he hoped the discussions would conclude within days.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has not had access to Iran's key nuclear facilities since the United States and Israel bombed them in June. Iran passed a law after the attacks suspending cooperation with the IAEA and saying any inspections had to be approved by its Supreme National Security Council.

The IAEA and Iran are now in talks on the "modalities" of a full resumption of inspections, though Grossi says that does not alter Iran's duty to allow verification measures such as inspections as a party to the nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty.

"There is still time, but not much. Always enough when there is good faith and a clear sense of responsibility," Grossi said in a statement to a quarterly meeting of the IAEA's 35-nation Board of Governors.

"Progress has been made. It is my sincere hope that within the next few days it will be possible to come to a successful conclusion of these discussions in order to facilitate the resumption, the full resumption, of our indispensable work with Iran," he added.



Reuters
 

Middle East News

IAEA

Rafael Grossi

Iran

Time

Inspections

LBCI Next
Spain says Israel's anti-semitism accusations 'false'
Israeli military says it intercepted a drone launched from Yemen
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-06-23

Israel reportedly seeks end to war, Iran says 'not yet the time'

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-06-22

Iran FM says to meet Russia's Putin on Monday for talks

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-06-20

IAEA chief warns strike on Iran's Bushehr plant would create nuclear disaster

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-21

Israel's preparations for war with Iran: A race against time to stockpile arms

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:08

Swiss medics start hunger protest over Gaza outside parliament

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:17

Spain recalls ambassador to Israel over anti-semitism spat

LBCI
Middle East News
07:40

EU condemns Jerusalem shooting, says shows need for ceasefire

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:29

Israel has accepted Trump's Gaza ceasefire proposal: FM

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-03

Israeli airstrikes hit multiple villages in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-12

Media and Communications Committee on Starlink: Lebanon needs technological progress, but not at the expense of its security

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:49

US source to LBCI: No truth to claims of dropping Barrack paper, coordination with Ortagus ongoing

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-08-12

Jordan's Safadi meets Syria's Shaibani in Amman ahead of their meeting with US envoy

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:04

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-31

LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-29

Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-28

US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-26

US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23

40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-17

President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:04

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:57

No civil war, no external interference: Lebanese Forces leader calls for Hezbollah disarmament

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:56

Lebanon visit: US general and envoy push to revive ceasefire mechanism — the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:59

Israeli airstrikes hit western Lebanon mountain ranges near Hermel

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Connectivity crisis: Damage to Red Sea undersea cables slows global traffic

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:24

Israeli army strikes Hezbollah targets in Lebanon’s Bekaa region, claims Avichay Adraee

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:49

US source to LBCI: No truth to claims of dropping Barrack paper, coordination with Ortagus ongoing

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:07

Speaker Berri leaves Baabda Palace after meeting Aoun, says ‘everything is fine’

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More